Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $0.74

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00019829 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $9.52 million and $508,264.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.03489920 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007794 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009393 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.01785002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00063704 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 12,823,616 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

