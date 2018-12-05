Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $975.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $850.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $970.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.89.

AZO stock opened at $880.07 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $590.76 and a 12-month high of $894.37. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 57.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 18,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.37, for a total transaction of $14,673,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

