Stericycle (SRCL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

SRCL stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,058,000 after purchasing an additional 228,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 316,081 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 555.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 132,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 837,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,143,000 after acquiring an additional 247,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

