Sterling Bancorp (STL) Trading Down 6.2%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.29. 4,082,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,088,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.31%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) Trading Down 6.2%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/sterling-bancorp-stl-trading-down-6-2.html.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.