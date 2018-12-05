Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of Sterling Construction worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

