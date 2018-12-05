Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,201,000 after purchasing an additional 459,305 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.33 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $398,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $143,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $604,325 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

