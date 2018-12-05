Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Centene by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Centene by 101.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 21.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $94.69 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. MED increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

