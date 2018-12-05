Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TransUnion Call Options (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,864% compared to the typical volume of 276 call options.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at $831,115.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,339 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,801,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,665,000 after buying an additional 116,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,177,000 after buying an additional 1,133,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,297,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,268,000 after buying an additional 52,842 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,158,000 after buying an additional 432,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

