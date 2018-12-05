Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. HSBC set a €71.50 ($83.14) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.59 ($77.43).

SAX stock opened at €45.16 ($52.51) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a one year high of €66.40 ($77.21).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

