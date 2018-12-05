Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €76.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.45% from the stock’s current price.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. HSBC set a €71.50 ($83.14) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.59 ($77.43).

ETR SAX opened at €45.66 ($53.09) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 52-week high of €66.40 ($77.21).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

