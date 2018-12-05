Stryker (SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stryker outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company continues to gain from its Mako robotics platform, which has been the key driver of its core Orthopaedic segment. In fact, the company witnessed solid growth in Mako robot installations in recent times. Surging domestic sales is another positive. Moreover, solid performance in emerging markets and Europe paints a bright picture. Solid expansion in operating margin is encouraging as well. A raised guidance for 2018 buoys optimism. On the flip side, Stryker’s gross margin has been declining. Total debt on the balance sheet remains unchanged, adding to the company’s woes. The Trauma & Extremities business had moderate growth lately as it was affected by softness in the market and product supply issues. Stiff competition in the MedTech space is likely to mar Stryker’s prospects. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $172.25. 1,681,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Stryker by 12.2% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

