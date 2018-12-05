Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will report sales of $130.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.52 million and the lowest is $129.83 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $131.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $565.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.59 million to $566.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $573.17 million, with estimates ranging from $567.36 million to $579.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of INN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,001,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,109.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 815.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 172,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.