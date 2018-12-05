Summit X LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

