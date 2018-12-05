Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 6.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after buying an additional 1,360,607 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,249,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

FB stock opened at $137.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $9,133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $308,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,103 shares of company stock valued at $79,159,534. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

