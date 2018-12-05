Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of SNPTF remained flat at $$10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,310. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

