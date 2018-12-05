SunVesta (SVSA) & Qualstar (QBAK) Financial Review

SunVesta (OTCMKTS:SVSA) and Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SunVesta and Qualstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunVesta N/A N/A -19.88% Qualstar 17.12% 31.94% 22.75%

Volatility & Risk

SunVesta has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualstar has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Qualstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Qualstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SunVesta and Qualstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunVesta 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunVesta and Qualstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunVesta N/A N/A -$15.41 million N/A N/A Qualstar $10.64 million 0.92 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Qualstar has higher revenue and earnings than SunVesta.

Summary

Qualstar beats SunVesta on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunVesta Company Profile

SunVesta, Inc. develops luxury hotels and resorts in Costa Rica and Switzerland. It plans to construct Paradisus Papagayo Bay Resort & Luxury Villas, a five-star luxury hotel and resort in Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica. The company is based in Oberrieden, Switzerland.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand name; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. It also provides data storage devices used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. The company's tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. It serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and lower and middle market companies through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

