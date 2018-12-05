SVMK (SVMK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.86.

SVMK stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SVMK has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $33,267.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,344 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $103,382.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,104 shares of company stock valued at $410,339 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

