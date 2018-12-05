Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,800 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of PJT Partners worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PJT Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

