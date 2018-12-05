Switch Inc (SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report $104.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.11 million. Switch reported sales of $99.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $407.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.76 million to $409.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.94 million, with estimates ranging from $446.35 million to $457.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. Switch had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,396. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $18,968,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Switch by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,479,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Switch by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

