Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Holdings Cut by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC cut its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Synaptics worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,324,000 after buying an additional 120,802 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,127,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,763,000 after buying an additional 264,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 220,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $446,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

SYNA opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

