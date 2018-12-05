Synaptics (SYNA) vs. MoSys (MOSY) Critical Survey

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoSys and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $8.84 million 1.04 -$10.66 million N/A N/A Synaptics $1.63 billion 0.83 -$124.10 million $1.98 19.80

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MoSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -15.79% 11.69% 3.98% Synaptics -5.75% 12.96% 6.19%

Volatility and Risk

MoSys has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoSys and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Synaptics 0 5 7 0 2.58

Synaptics has a consensus price target of $54.56, indicating a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Synaptics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than MoSys.

Summary

Synaptics beats MoSys on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names. It serves networking, communications, and data center equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

