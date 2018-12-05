SYNNEX Co. (SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 600 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $49,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $46,932.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $51,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,882. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

