Synopsys (SNPS) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $775-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.24 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.27 EPS.

SNPS traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. 1,281,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,776. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.86.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

