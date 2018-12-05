Tailored Brands (TLRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Tailored Brands has set its FY19 guidance at $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 933.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tailored Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

