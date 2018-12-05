Target Coin Achieves Market Cap of $267,749.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Target Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $267,749.00 and $0.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.02245077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00156174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00187656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.10703661 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

