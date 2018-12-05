Taubman Centers’ (TCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.99.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,472.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,250 shares of company stock worth $122,363. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,334,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth $11,619,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 434.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,845,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,892 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

