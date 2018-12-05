TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) CEO Michael Anthony Hart Purchases 6,500 Shares

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Michael Anthony Hart purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Michael Anthony Hart purchased 6,500 shares of TCG BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.07. TCG BDC Inc has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $20.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. TCG BDC’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

CGBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

