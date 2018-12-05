TCOIN Trading 31.4% Lower This Week (TCN)

TCOIN (CURRENCY:TCN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, TCOIN has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. TCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17,566.00 worth of TCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.02336862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00158624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00186610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.09919959 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TCOIN Coin Profile

TCOIN’s total supply is 74,488,866 coins. TCOIN’s official website is tcoin.eu. TCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TCN_TCoin.

TCOIN Coin Trading

TCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

