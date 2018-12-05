Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $677,000 Position in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter worth $253,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter worth $624,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 471.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFLY. ValuEngine cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,023,038.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,624.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,175 shares of company stock worth $3,586,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

