Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $702,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lumentum to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

