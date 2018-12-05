Teck Resources (TECK.B) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

TECK.B stock traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.73. 725,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.27 and a 52-week high of C$38.66.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

