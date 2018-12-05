HSBC Lowers Ted Baker (TED) to Hold

Ted Baker (LON:TED) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,704.56 ($35.34).

Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 1,456.96 ($19.04) on Wednesday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($29.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,244 ($42.39).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

