Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Stake Lowered by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,172,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 853,044 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 5.28% of Teekay Tankers worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,870 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 750,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/teekay-tankers-ltd-tnk-stake-lowered-by-huber-capital-management-llc.html.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.