Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,740 Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Audentes Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOLD. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.89. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,039 shares of company stock worth $3,465,020. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOLD shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.49.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

