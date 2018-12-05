Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,530 Athenex Inc (ATNX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Athenex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athenex alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $884.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.38. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 143.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

ATNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Yordon acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,212.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $13,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,935 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,530 Athenex Inc (ATNX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/tekla-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-45530-athenex-inc-atnx.html.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.