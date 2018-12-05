Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $195.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

