Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Receives $15.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.