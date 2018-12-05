Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

GIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 517,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,548. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/templeton-global-income-fund-inc-gim-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

There is no company description available for Templeton Global Income Fund.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.