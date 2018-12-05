Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 479.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,083 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $45,789,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,608,000 after buying an additional 465,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 36.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 378,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,602,000 after buying an additional 330,152 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 536,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

