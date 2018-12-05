TERUMO CORP/ADR (TRUMY) and Fuse Medical (FZMD) Financial Contrast

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) and Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TERUMO CORP/ADR and Fuse Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TERUMO CORP/ADR $5.31 billion 4.20 $821.65 million $2.19 26.80 Fuse Medical $26.40 million 1.25 $690,000.00 N/A N/A

TERUMO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR and Fuse Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TERUMO CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuse Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

TERUMO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fuse Medical does not pay a dividend. TERUMO CORP/ADR pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TERUMO CORP/ADR and Fuse Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TERUMO CORP/ADR 15.78% 16.44% 8.60% Fuse Medical -7.59% N/A -10.68%

Risk & Volatility

TERUMO CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Medical has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TERUMO CORP/ADR beats Fuse Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems. It also provides interventional oncology devices, such as micro balloon catheters, micro catheters and guide wires, and drug-elutable beads; cardiopulmonary bypass systems comprising oxygenators with integrated arterial filters, heart-lung machines, and devices for operating a centrifugal pumps for extracorporeal life support systems; and thoracic vascular and abdominal vascular grafts. In addition, the company offers infusion systems; closed anticancer drug infusion systems; blood glucose monitoring systems, digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, pulse oximeters, walking intensity monitors, body composition monitors, and HR joint meter/monitors; sprayable adhesion barrier gels; analgesics; pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements; and peritoneal dialysis devices and fluids. Further, it provides other consumer healthcare products, such as basal thermometers, fall prevention products, oral care products, and urine test strips; and blood bag systems with leukocyte reduction filters, automated blood collection and blood component processing systems, pathogen reduction technology systems, centrifugal apheresis systems, cell expansion systems, and autologous cell processing devices. The company was formerly known as Sekisen Ken-onki Corporation and changed its name to Terumo Corporation in October 1974. Terumo Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc. distributes medical devices in the United States. It offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and osteo-biologics and regenerative tissue which include human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids. The company serves hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors. Fuse Medical, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas.

