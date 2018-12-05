TESARO (TSRO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut TESARO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TESARO in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TESARO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of TESARO stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.46. TESARO has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $87.03.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 1,209.72% and a negative net margin of 295.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESARO will post -10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSRO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 86.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 12.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 31.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 628.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,764,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after buying an additional 1,522,157 shares during the period.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

