TESARO (TSRO) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TESARO from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of TESARO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of TESARO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TESARO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TESARO from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.18.

TSRO opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. TESARO has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.49.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TESARO will post -10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

