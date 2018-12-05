TESARO (TSRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $69.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on TESARO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TESARO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TESARO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of TSRO opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.46. TESARO has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $87.03.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESARO will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TESARO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in TESARO by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TESARO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in TESARO by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,139,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,361 shares during the last quarter.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

