Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,472,000 after purchasing an additional 485,095 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,710,000 after purchasing an additional 302,851 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $93,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Tesla by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,759 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.63.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total transaction of $1,202,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,604,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

