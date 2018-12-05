Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

