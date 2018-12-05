The ChampCoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $314,346.00 and approximately $11,046.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.02249776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00151915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00187181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.11 or 0.10772447 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin’s total supply is 193,567,076 coins and its circulating supply is 170,492,803 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

The ChampCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

