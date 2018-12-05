Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Director Tyler Jacks Sells 1,100 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Jacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $253.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90,000.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

