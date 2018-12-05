Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.94

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 612735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $124.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $10,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,591 shares in the company, valued at $17,010,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 89.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,362,000 after purchasing an additional 881,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 106.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 13.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

