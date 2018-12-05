TIER REIT (TIER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tier REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on commercial office real estate. It operates primarily in Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Louisville and Kentucky. Tier REIT Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

TIER REIT stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. TIER REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.88.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. TIER REIT had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TIER REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIER. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 1,432.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,545,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 961.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 614,811 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $11,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,767,000 after acquiring an additional 400,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 66.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 370,087 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

