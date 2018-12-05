TIM Participacoes (TSU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TIM Participacoes from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TSU opened at $15.28 on Monday. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 8.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 11.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,323,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 429,938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 96.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in TIM Participacoes during the second quarter valued at $49,467,000. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.